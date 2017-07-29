Sunday, July 30

In the news:

UCPD searching for July 14 car burglary suspects

By


Posted:
July 29, 2017
12:36 pm

Crime, News, Westwood


 Share

 Tweet

Correction: The original version of the headline accompanying this article incorrectly stated a car robbery occurred July 14. In fact, a car burglary occurred.

University police are searching for a man and a woman who allegedly burglarized a UCLA student’s vehicle on July 14.

Video surveillance footage taken from a 11140 Rose Ave. parking garage showed the man and woman breaking the vehicle’s rear passenger window and taking items from inside, according to a UCPD alert. The two then stole packages from the building’s mail area before leaving the area.

The man was described in the report as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black hair. Video surveillance showed him wearing a dark jacket and tan shorts.

The woman was Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 135 pounds with red hair, according to the alert. Video surveillance showed her wearing a dark red sweater and dark leggings.

The vehicle belonged to a UCLA student, a UCPD spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Matthew Pinkus at 310-825-9371 or [email protected] and can reference reports 17-1467 and 17-1470.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Jacob Preal

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin