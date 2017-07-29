Car robbery occurred July 14, UCPD on the lookout for suspects

University police are searching for a man and a woman who allegedly burglarized a UCLA student’s vehicle on July 14.

Video surveillance footage taken from a 11140 Rose Ave. parking garage showed the man and woman breaking the vehicle’s rear passenger window and taking items from inside, according to a UCPD alert. The two then stole packages from the building’s mail area before leaving the area.

The man was described in the report as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black hair. Video surveillance showed him wearing a dark jacket and tan shorts.

The woman was Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 135 pounds with red hair, according to the alert. Video surveillance showed her wearing a dark red sweater and dark leggings.

The vehicle belonged to a UCLA student, a UCPD spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Matthew Pinkus at 310-825-9371 or [email protected] and can reference reports 17-1467 and 17-1470.