The Rundown: July 24

Men’s basketball

Ryan Smith, assistant Sports editor



UCLA men’s basketball was one of four teams selected to compete in the Hall of Fame Classic. UCLA will be joined by Baylor, Creighton and Wisconsin.

UCLA is scheduled to face off with Creighton in the opening round of the tournament. With a win, UCLA would play the winner between Baylor and Wisconsin in the championship round Nov. 21.

The consolation game will be held Nov. 21 as well.

Games will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the weekend following the 12th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Nov. 19.

Football

UCLA football had three members of its squad named to award watch lists last week.

Rising junior quarterback Josh Rosen was named to three watch lists including the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the best quarterback in the country. He was also featured on the Walter Camp and Unitas award watch lists.

Kenny Young, a rising senior, was named to a pair of watch lists last week including the Butkus award, awarded to the best linebacker in the country. In 2014, former Bruin and current Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks took home the award.

Young was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, college football’s top community service award.

Rising senior defensive back Jaleel Wadood was the third Bruin watch listed for the upcoming season and was pegged for the Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in the country.

Women’s basketball

Rising sophomore and UCLA women’s basketball forward Ally Rosenblum spent time representing her country at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Division B Championship this summer.

Rosenblum played for the Israel U20 team in mid-July and helped the team to a 5-2 record overall.

Israel needed to beat Belarus by 11 points in the final pool play matchup but only won by four, keeping the team out of the medal stage. The team would eventually finish seventh for the tournament.

Rosenblum posted a pair of double-doubles in pool play against Great Britain and Belarus while starting all seven games at center.

She finished the FIBA championship averaging 7.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Baseball

Melissa Zhang, assistant Sports editor



UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper was named to the Cape Cod League’s All-Star Team in the West Division. The sophomore is playing for the Cotuit Kettleers, one of 10 teams in the Cape Cod Baseball League, which attracts players from around the country.

This is Hooper’s second summer playing for the Kettleers, with Cotuit going 15-28-1 overall last summer. Established in 1885, the league features 44 games during the regular season, and has over 1,100 alumni playing at all levels of professional baseball. The All-Star matchup between the East and West Divisions was held Saturday in Wareham, Massachusetts and resulted in a 5-3 victory for the East.

Track and field

Rising sophomore Mikella Lefebvre-Oatis won a bronze medal at the Pan American Junior Championships on Saturday in Peru. The high jumper cleared 1.82 meters, narrowly missing her personal best of 1.85 meters, logged in late March at the Legends Invitational.

Lefebvre-Oatis was the second Bruin to win a medal at the Championships, with incoming freshman Alyssa Wilson earning a gold medal in the shot put on Friday. Throwing 58-1, Wilson broke her own national high school shot put record.