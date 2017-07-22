UCPD searching for two armed men allegedly involved in multiple robberies

University police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed multiple people with a knife and a handgun.

The two armed men approached a group of people who were affiliated and unaffiliated with UCLA at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning and demanded their property by threatening them with a pocket knife and a handgun, according to a UCPD crime alert. The two men then targeted another group of people before fleeing down Glenrock Avenue.

The first man was described in the UCPD alert as black, in his 20s and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He carried a handgun and wore a black sweater with a red hood.

UCPD described the other man as black, in his 20s and about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black sweater and carried a pocket knife.

There were no reported injuries, according to the alert.

No further information was immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation on the incident.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491 and reference incident report number 2017-050746.