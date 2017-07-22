Saturday, July 22

In the news:

Video: Bay Area Bruins Alumni Association

July 22, 2017
The Bay Area Bruins Alumni Association is a regional alumni group that was established in 1969. It hosts a variety of programs and events related to community service, culture, scholarships, and networking in order to connect alumni with UCLA.

Rachel Lee

