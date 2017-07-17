Monday, July 17

Heather Roberge appointed as new chair of architecture department

July 17, 2017
(Courtesy of Heather Roberge)

The UCLA Department of Architecture and Urban Design appointed a new chair this month.

On July 1 , Heather Roberge succeeded Neil Denari, who was appointed as interim chair last year to replace Hitoshi Abe, the department’s chair from 2007 to 2016.

Roberge was most recently an associate professor and interim vice chair of the department. She also led the undergraduate program in Architectural Studies.

She has been a faculty member at UCLA since 2002 and has previously taught at Washington University in St. Louis, Ohio State University, the Pratt Institute and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Roberge received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture from Ohio State University. She is the founder and principal designer of Murmur, a design practice based in Los Angeles.

Roberge’s work has received several design awards and has appeared in publications such as The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. Her designs have also been featured in exhibitions around the world.

