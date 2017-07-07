Friday, July 7

Former Bruin Avery Anderson takes over as director of track and field

One of the athletes that new Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Avery Anderson will be taking care of is rising junior sprinter Rai Benjamin, who led the Bruins during the 2017 track season. Benjamin was the only Bruin to make a podium at the NCAA championships this year and is currently No. 3 all-time on the UCLA top-10 list in the 400-meter hurdles. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff)

A former UCLA football player and track athlete is coming back to Westwood – this time to coach.

Avery Anderson will be taking over as director of track and field and cross country. Dan Guerrero, UCLA’s director of athletics, made the announcement Thursday, nearly two months after former director Mike Maynard announced his retirement.

During his time as an undergraduate at UCLA from 1991 to 1995, Anderson was both a wide receiver and sprinter. He helped the Bruins to a Pac-10 title in 1993, and secured four Pac-10 titles as a member of the 4×100 meter relay team.

He also played for the Indianapolis Colts in 1996-1997 before an injury ended his career prematurely.

Anderson worked for Cal State Northridge for 13 years, and was their director of track and field the past six years. While at CSUN, Anderson coached his athletes to a total of 91 individual conference championship titles and under his tutelage, 21 Matadors garnered NCAA All-America honors.

