UC increases minority-group admits, UCLA acceptance rate falls to 16.1

This post was updated July 7 at 11:44 a.m.

The University of California admitted more students from underrepresented minority groups and low-income families this year but admitted less in-state students than last year.

According to admission data the university released Thursday, the number of California-resident freshmen admitted to the UCs decreased by 1.7 percent from last year. Of the California students admitted, the number from underrepresented minority groups increased by 0.9 percent to 38.7 percent.

In November 2015, the UC Board of Regents approved a plan to increase enrollment of California residents by 10,000 by the 2018-2019 academic year through increasing resident enrollment by 5,000 each year until then.

The UC admitted a total of 106,011 freshmen and 24,685 transfer students for fall 2017. About 70,000 admitted freshmen and 21,000 admitted transfer students are from California.

Chicano/Latino students make up 33.2 percent of the admitted California freshman population, while African-American students make up 5 percent. Admission of California resident freshmen from low-income families increased by 2.5 percentage points to 39.8 percent.

UCLA admitted 16,500 freshmen and 5,500 transfer students, with 13,700 of the admitted students from California.

UCLA’s freshman admission rate fell to 16.1 percent from 18 percent last year. UCLA’s admission rate for freshman California residents also decreased from last year, with a current in-state admission rate of 14.6 percent compared to 17.7 percent last year. The admission rate for out-of-state students increased to 23.3 percent from 22.3 percent last year.

The admission rate for community college students transferring to UCLA was 28.1 percent this year, down from 28.5 percent last year.