The Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden exemplifies the subtle artistry of landscape architecture, a program offered through UCLA Extension. Host Savannah Tate talks to Cindy Burlingham of the Hammer Museum about the garden’s history. Program director Stephanie Landregan and architect Francisco Behr, one of its instructors, discuss the garden’s deceivingly simple design and how it reflects the principles of landscape architecture.
Radio: Hidden Wonders, Episode Three: The Sculpture Garden
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.