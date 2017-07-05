Wednesday, July 5

Radio: Hidden Wonders, Episode Three: The Sculpture Garden

July 5, 2017
The Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden exemplifies the subtle artistry of landscape architecture, a program offered through UCLA Extension. Host Savannah Tate talks to Cindy Burlingham of the Hammer Museum about the garden’s history. Program director Stephanie Landregan and architect Francisco Behr, one of its instructors, discuss the garden’s deceivingly simple design and how it reflects the principles of landscape architecture.

