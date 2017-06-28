Wednesday, June 28

Social sciences dean makes decision to terminate Fink’s appointment

June 28, 2017
Last month, a group of students and alumni protested to support former continuing lecturer Keith Fink. They demanded the university keep Fink as a continuing lecturer and that Kerri Johnson, the communication studies chair, resign. (Ken Shin/Daily Bruin)

The Department of Communication Studies ended the appointment of a lecturer.

Laura E. Gómez, interim dean of social sciences, issued a notice of termination to Keith Fink, a former continuing lecturer, on June 27. UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg said in an email statement that the standard review part-time lecturers undergo determined Fink’s teaching did not meet academic standards.

The excellence review process takes place during a lecturer’s 16th to 18th quarter of teaching and determines whether the lecturer keeps his or her appointment. The committee that reviewed Fink tied its vote, so Gómez made the final decision on Fink’s appointment.

Tamberg added the academic review process is a personnel matter and could not be discussed publicly.

Last month, a group of UCLA students and alumni called Keep Fink at UCLA organized a protest to support Fink and demanded the university retain Fink. The group claims the university is treating Fink unfairly because he is politically conservative.

Sharon (Yu Chun) Zhen

