A tour of Oakley’s Barber Shop

June 25, 2017
Oakley’s Barber Shop is one of the oldest businesses operating in Westwood. Owner Clinton Shudy deeply values the history of hair styling, the Oakley family and Westwood itself. He believes that continuing to respect that history has kept Oakley’s alive after almost 120 years in business.

Dean Hughes

