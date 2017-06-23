UCPD searching for man who exposed himself to women in Westwood

University police are searching for a man who inappropriately exposed himself to two women in Westwood.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to one of the women at 4:50 p.m. June 12, when she was walking near the corner of Weyburn Place and Strathmore Drive, according to a UCPD alert. The second incident occurred on Westwood Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. June 15.

The man was described in the UCPD alert as white, about 35 to 50 years old and of medium weight. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. The alert also said the man was seen near a black SUV during both incidents.

Both women were affiliated with UCLA, according to the alert.

No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491 and reference report number 171245 and 171269.