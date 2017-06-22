Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf among four Bruins selected in 2017 NBA Draft

This post was updated June 22 at 9:32 p.m.

Lonzo Ball got his wish.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the former UCLA point guard as the second pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Ball led the Bruins to a Sweet 16 appearance in his only season with UCLA, averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Former Washington guard and fellow Pac-12 standout Markelle Fultz was the only player selected ahead of Ball.

Ball will most likely suit up for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, which starts early July.

Former men’s basketball forward T.J. Leaf was the second Bruin drafted Thursday night.

The Indiana Pacers selected Leaf in the first round as the 18th overall pick, 16 spots behind teammate Lonzo Ball.

Leaf led the Bruins in scoring during the 2016-2017 season, averaging 16.3 points per game. He finished second on the team in rebounding, with 8.2 rebounds per game.

He was also an integral part of the Bruins’ 31-5 effort last season – just one year removed from a sub .500 season.

Former UCLA forward Jonah Bolden was selected in the second round, 36th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bolden played one season for the Bruins in 2015-2016 and then left to play pro-basketball in Serbia.

He averaged 4.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a member of UCLA.

In 2016-2017, Bolden averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for his team in Serbia.

Freshman center Ike Anigbogu will join his teammate T.J. Leaf in Indiana after a long night of waiting.

The Pacers selected Anigbogu in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

Anigbogu’s slide is said to be due to a medical issue involving his knee.

The freshman big man played just one season with the Bruins and averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game to go along with 1.2 blocks.

The 2017 NBA Draft ended with seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton still available.

Summer League will be the next best option for the pair as they will search for tryouts in hopes of an NBA roster spot next season.

Alford and Hamilton each worked out for teams during the predraft process following a season in which they scored 15.5 and 14.1 points per game respectively.

Former UCLA guard Zach LaVine was also a popular name on draft night, but not because he got drafted. LaVine was involved in a trade that sent Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sending LaVine to Chicago in return.