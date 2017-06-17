Brandon Brooks steps down as UCLA women’s water polo coach

Eight seasons and three NCAA finals appearances later, UCLA women’s water polo coach Brandon Brooks’ time in Westwood is ending.

Brooks, who also competed on the men’s team from 1999 to 2002, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

“Since 1999, I have given my all to UCLA,” Brooks told UCLA Athletics. “It is with a heavy heart I that have decided to step aside as head coach for the Bruins and let someone else lead this incredible program. I am proud of what our teams have accomplished over the past eight seasons, and I wish our student-athletes the very best as they move forward in their education and in their careers.”

As a head coach, Brooks guided the Bruins to four Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships and three runner-up finishes at the NCAA championships, most recently in May when No. 1 UCLA fell to Stanford.

The Bruins took the NCAA title in five straight years before Brooks took the helm in 2010.

Brooks, a two-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic Silver medalist, was first an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s water polo team. From 2006 to 2009, he helped then-head coach Adam Krikorian lead the women to three NCAA titles, including UCLA’s 100th NCAA title overall.

He had 202-41 overall record as a head coach, earning MPSF Coach of the Year Honors in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

“Brandon’s teams contended for national championships every season, and he upheld the UCLA water polo program’s long tradition of success,” said UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero in a release. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Brooks’ players were not notified of his departure until Thursday, the same day UCLA Athletics released its statement online.

The athletic department’s search for a replacement coach will begin immediately per its press release.