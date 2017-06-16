Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – June 14

The Westwood Neighborhood Council meets monthly to discuss issues pertaining to Westwood Village and the surrounding areas.
Comments
- Ana Huizar, a representative from the Los Angeles Office of Community Beautification, said the group plans to start a beautification program to help clean up Westwood’s streets.
- Trisha Murakawa, a representative of Safe Sidewalks LA, a city body that fixes sidewalks in Los Angeles as part of a $1.4 billion investment by the city, said the group has plans to improve pedestrian accessibility for 11,000 miles of sidewalk in Los Angeles, including some in North Village.
- Jasmine Shamolian, field deputy for City Councilmember Paul Koretz, said the council member’s office plans to resurface streets in North Village.
- In a written statement, the Westwood Village Improvement Association told the council it will be planting four new trees in the Village
- Laura Winikow, council treasurer, said the city approved the funding for all of the council’s proposed neighborhood purpose grants, which donate funds to community organizations in the Village. Among those approved was one for the UCLA Community Programs Office Food Closet. She added the council’s budget for the next fiscal year will be $42,000, and the board will be voting to approve it next month.
- Marco Perez, a representative from UCLA Government and Community Relations, said American Textile Recycling Services will recycle used and unwanted items from students, including couches, for the end of the quarter.
Discussion
- Several undergraduate and graduate student leaders said they think the council is not concerned with student issues in the Village. In response, several board members said they do not actively favor the interests of stakeholders over students and added they have in the past acted on behalf of students’ interests. Lisa Chapman, council president, said the board should create a council committee of student leaders to advise the council on student interests.
Motions
- The council approved two housing projects that will create large condominium complexes on Ashton and Eastborne avenues.