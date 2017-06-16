Saturday, June 17

In the news:

UCLA designates six ride-hailing zones for commencement weekend

By


Posted:
June 16, 2017
4:12 pm

Campus, News


 Share

 Tweet

UCLA Transportation partnered with Uber and Lyft to designate six specific pick-up and drop-off zones for commencement weekend.

Starting Friday, the six zones will be located at Gateway Plaza, De Neve turnaround, Luskin School of Public Affairs, Faculty Center, Anderson School of Management and the Lab School. Drivers and passengers using Uber or Lyft will be cited if they get picked up or dropped off outside of the designated locations.

Dave Karwaski, senior associate director for UCLA Transportation, said these zones are part of a plan to create permanent ride-hailing areas for Uber and Lyft. He said the zones will reduce the traffic congestion that usually occurs on campus during commencement weekend.

“The department started this for commencement weekend because it is the most important UCLA event,” Karwaski said. “The intent is to be as organized as possible so that our visitors and graduates have a positive experience.”

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Hedy Wang

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin