UCPD searching for man who allegedly sexually battered woman on campus

University police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually battered a woman at the UCLA Faculty Center on Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly sexually battered the woman at about 11 a.m. in front of the Faculty Center after she gave him directions to the building, according to a UCPD alert.

The man was Hispanic and about 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark hair, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray checked shirt with a brown jacket.

A UCPD spokesperson said the woman was affiliated with UCLA.

No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491 and reference report number 171197.