Video: Leading Off: UCLA baseball’s sideline supporters

UCLA baseball's sideline supporters

June 11, 2017
Bruin baseball families discuss game traditions and their unique support networks. Mothers Pat Rosica and Kim Stephens weigh in on their favorite rituals.

