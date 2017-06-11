Sunday, June 11

Video: Brock Thompson speaks about his experience as an LGBTQ Veteran

June 11, 2017
Brock Thompson is an Air Force Veteran who served both during and after the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. While in the Air Force, Brock came to terms with his identity and is now a proud LGBTQ activist at UCLA.

