Tea Tunes: Ceara Cavalieri

June 9, 2017
8:03 pm

Ceara Cavalieri, a third-year psychology student, has been singing since she was three years old. Watch as she performs a cover of the song “Bad Intentions” by Niykee Heaton.

Rachel Lee

