Donation to School of Law funds research on LGBTQ rights and diversity

A former UCLA lecturer and associate professor recently donated to the UCLA School of Law to promote research on LGBTQ rights and diversity.

David Sanders, a former UCLA psychiatry associate clinical professor and lecturer, donated $2 million to create the David Sanders Distinguished Scholar position and support the Dukeminier Awards Journal. Sanders’ donation will support research and scholarship on civil rights issues, including women’s rights and issues affecting the LGBTQ community.

Brad Sears, the founder of the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, which studies law and public policy regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, will receive the first Distinguished Scholar position.

Sanders’ donation will also support the Dukeminier Awards Journal, which publishes articles on sexual orientation and gender identity law. It is named after Jesse Dukeminier, a late UCLA School of Law professor who specialized in property law. He was also Sanders’ partner.

The donation will also help create a new endowed chair or scholar position in honor of UCLA law alumnus Judge Rand Schrader, class of 1973, who was a civil rights activist and one of the first openly gay judges in California.

Sanders and Dukeminier have previously donated $2 million collectively to UCLA in 1999 to create two professorships in law and medicine.