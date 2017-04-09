Sunday, April 9

Video: Dance Marathon 2017

April 9, 2017
Students danced for 26 hours while bands, solo artists and dancers performed throughout the night in Pediatric AIDS Coalition’s 16th annual Dance Marathon at UCLA.

Justine Sto.Tomas

