Indie band Mr. Moon presents mellow melodies to recharging marathoners

Marathoners were still bursting with exuberance in their 16th hour of dancing at 2:30 a.m. The lively beats and lyrics of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and Meghan Trainor’s “All About that Bass” filled Pauley Pavilion, channeling some much-needed energy to the crowd.

At 3:20 a.m., however, the exhaustion of the dancers became palpable.

A lull set in as the event theme shifted from “Sunshine in My Pocket” to “Dance the Night Away,” trading in mainstream pop for soft indie rock.

Indie band Mr. Moon matched the sleepy aura of the hour. The band, led by UCLA alumnus Michael de Virgilio, serenaded the crowd with alternative music including original songs and a cover. While half of the marathoners were off the dance floor changing into their next getup, the crowd that was left swayed to the music and stretched.

The sleepy crowd listened quietly to the band’s mellow sounds, but when vocalist Sarah Denison-Johnston began to sing the lyrics of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” the cword sang along.

“That’s a song about solidarity and Dance Marathon is about solidarity,” said the third-year anthropology student.