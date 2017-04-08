UCLA student dies in Westwood Palm apartment

A UCLA student died in his Gayley Avenue apartment Friday following an illness.
Justin Sanchez, 22, was a third-year philosophy student, said campus spokesperson Rebecca Kendall. He was found dead at Westwood Palm, a university apartment.
University police are investigating the death, but there is no indication of foul play, Kendall said.
Counselors at Counseling and Psychological Services will be available to students, staff and faculty who are affected by his death, she said. CAPS counselors are available 24/7 on the emergency crisis hotline (310) 825-0768.