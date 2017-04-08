Indie-rock band Sage St. takes the stage at Dance Marathon 2017

The lights went down in Pauley Pavilion and dancers crowded in front of the stage as indie-rock band Sage St. emerged into the spotlight.

The audience swayed to the band’s upbeat rhythm under dim red lights as it launched into its first song “Clouds.” The band also performed the song “Alive,” a favorite of lead singer Isabel Whelan.

A third-year communications studies student, Whelan said that she had always wanted to be involved with Dance Marathon but never had a chance to. After forming Sage St. just two months before, she said she was eager to perform with the band as a way to participate in the event.

“I thought, ‘What better way than to perform and share an experience … and keep people happy?’” she said. “It’s really special to be a part of this.”

Second-year psychobiology student , Yang-Yang Guo said that she has seen Whelan perform multiple times before and was impressed with the band’s performance.

“Every single time she blows my mind,” Guo said.

Guo’s favorite part of the band’s performance was the group’s final song, a rendition of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

“It’s important always to work towards a good cause, and I think it’s cool that we’re able to share our music for a good cause,” Whelan said.