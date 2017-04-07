UCLA baseball looks to beat Washington, earn postseason No. 3 seed

The Bruins are on the cusp of a breakout season.

With a .500 win percentage and second-place standing in the Pac-12, they are a projected No. 3-seed in the postseason.

The upcoming series is an important one, according to coach John Savage, given the conference standings.

Coming off a midweek loss to San Diego, UCLA (13-13, 6-3 Pac-12) will fight to regain a winning record in a three-game series against Washington (16-11, 4-2) this weekend.

“(The loss to San Diego) was a tough one for sure,” said sophomore pitcher Jon Olsen. “But we’re looking forward to this weekend and we’re definitely going to try to bounce back here.”

The Bruins have put up big numbers in their Pac-12 series recently, cranking out at least eight hits in every win against both the Golden Bears and the Sun Devils. Unlike the start of the season, their wins have not been close – in each of these series victories, they have topped their opponent by four or more runs.

“We’re just working really hard on using the middle of the field (and) focusing on hitting more line drives as a team,” said senior left fielder Brett Stephens. “It’s been contagious.”

Much of UCLA’s offensive success in recent weeks can be attributed to several freshmen. Designated hitter Kyle Cuellar is batting a team-leading .400 and shortstop Ryan Kreidler has amassed 17 RBIs.

In Tuesday’s loss, Kreidler plated one of the Bruins’ four runs, and fellow freshman third baseman Jack Stronach drove in two more with a double.

“They’re just more comfortable now, more confident,” Stephens said. “It’s been fun to watch lately, the young guys kind of growing up a little bit.”

This experience will be vital against a seasoned Huskies pitching staff that currently sports the second-lowest ERA in the Pac-12 at 3.08.

Washington’s ace Noah Bremer has recorded 48 strikeouts and allowed only 11 earned runs in his five starts this year. Other standouts in Washington’s pitching staff include freshman Jordan Jones, who has racked up three wins in his five starts, and senior reliever Greg Minier, who leads the team with a 1.62 ERA.

But with a pitching staff now at full strength, UCLA’s rotation is daunting as well.

When junior Jake Bird injured his shoulder in early March, senior Moises Ceja stepped into the starting role to replace him. In his three Pac-12 outings since then, Ceja has consistently thrown five innings and never allowed more than three earned runs. Savage said the senior has been pitching as well as any Saturday starter in the league.

With Bird returning to the bullpen over the weekend, the Bruins now have options in the later innings. Savage has even considered Bird as a potential closer.

The starting rotation will remain consistent, with junior righty Griffin Canning in the Friday slot, Ceja on Saturday and Olsen finishing off on Sunday.