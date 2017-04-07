Men’s tennis optimistic for Cal matchup despite away game struggles

UCLA men’s tennis’ performance has been two different stories.

While the team has a 10-0 record at home, it is 1-3 away.

After winning their first two Pac-12 matches at home, the No. 10 Bruins (13-4, 2-0 Pac-12) will travel to to the Bay Area to take on the No. 12 California Golden Bears (15-5, 2-0) on Friday. Both teams are coming off five-game winning streaks and consecutive Pac-12 wins.

Despite its away struggles, UCLA isn’t concerned. Junior Austin Rapp cited the small sample size as a possible explanation.

“I think we’re a good road team,” Rapp said. “Honestly, we haven’t played too many away matches. I think we’ll be fine.”

The Bruins have also played high-quality opponents away. The three losses have come against at the hands of No. 4 Virginia, No. 14 Florida and No. 5 USC.

UCLA is determined to avenge its 4-3 nonconference loss against Cal earlier in the season in a consolation match at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship.

Rapp, who lost in the clincher last time against the Bears 2-6, 7-5, 4-6, has been looking forward to this matchup.

“Taking the loss last time definitely fuels the fire for this one,” Rapp said. “Hopefully we come back stronger and show them the team that we are.”

The lineup might be different this time around. Last time, junior No. 85 Billy Griffith and senior Filip Bergevi did not play. In their most recent match against Arizona, these two played on singles courts one and two respectively. Griffith is also half of Cal’s No. 65 top doubles team along with senior Andre Goransson.

“They should be a bit stronger this time,” said coach Billy Martin. “We played indoors last time against them, which suits them better. Playing outdoors should help us a little bit.”

There is a possibility that the match might be canceled due to precipitation. It was raining on Thursday, and according to the Weather Channel, there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation Friday afternoon in Berkeley.

Sophomore Maxime Cressy came out victorious last time in a three-set nail-biter against Cal freshman Dominic Barretto 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

He said he has been focusing on being mentally prepared after losing in singles in UCLA’s most recent match against Oregon. Despite being a break point up early in the first set, he lost the set and match 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

“I lost my focus a bit during that match,” Cressy said. “I can’t relax once I break early. I need to keep the momentum going.”

UCLA is awaiting the return of senior Joseph Di Giulio to the lineup. He has begun hitting and practicing with the team. According to Martin, there is a possibility of Di Giulio playing doubles against Cal.

The Bruins will stay in northern California over the weekend and take on the Cardinal in another Pac-12 matchup Sunday. UCLA defeated Stanford 4-2 in a nonconference dual match in February.