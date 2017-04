As UCLA baseball approaches its fourth weekend of Pac-12 play, the baseball writers have a lot to talk about.

Listen in as Sports reporter Kyle Cardoza, editor David Gottlieb and contributor Dylan Sanders catch you up on preseason results and conference games, try to figure out how coach John Savage should stack his pitching rotation and take a look ahead to this weekend’s series against Washington.

All that and more, on Top of the Tenth: Episode I.