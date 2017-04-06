Photo: T-shirt displays recognize, feature sexual violence survivor stories

Lower Bel-Air home Room/bath,sep entry Furn. Parking wi-fi 775.00 mo 310-890-0126 [email protected] • Room for Rent

Busy Beverly Hills dermatology office is looking to fill a part-time front office position (10 -15 hours per week). Duties include but are not limited to answering the phone, booking appointments, filing, running errands, etc. UCLA Students only please. Scribe experience a plus. Send resume to [email protected] • Help Wanted

P/T Clerical Assistant needed for Los Angeles Medical Office. Science Major. Pre-med students preferred. No experience required. Please email resume to Patricia: [email protected] • Help Wanted

Student needed 4 days/week for overseeing homework for high schooler. Should be highly organized with positive attiude. Spanish skills are a plus. Contact: 310-500-8777. • Tutoring Wanted

Driver to pick up 2 middle schoolers from home in Santa Monica and drop off at school near Beverly Blvd in the mornings. 3-4x/week based on your availability. Valid drivers license required. Call/text: Rebecca 310.903.0341 • Wanted