Thursday, April 6

In the news:

Photo: T-shirt displays recognize, feature sexual violence survivor stories

By


Posted:
April 6, 2017
8:55 pm

A Closer Look, News


 Share

 Tweet

Bruin Consent Coalition recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month this week by displaying T-shirts in Dickson Courts North and South from April 4-6. The T-shirts are decorated with the stories of sexual and gender-based violence survivors and have been gathered over the past 21 years. The coalition, a subcommittee under the undergraduate student government Student Wellness Commission, has several more events relating to Sexual Assault Awareness Month planned.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Pablo Munoz

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin