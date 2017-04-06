Bruin Consent Coalition recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month this week by displaying T-shirts in Dickson Courts North and South from April 4-6. The T-shirts are decorated with the stories of sexual and gender-based violence survivors and have been gathered over the past 21 years. The coalition, a subcommittee under the undergraduate student government Student Wellness Commission, has several more events relating to Sexual Assault Awareness Month planned.
Photo: T-shirt displays recognize, feature sexual violence survivor stories
