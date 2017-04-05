Wednesday, April 5

In the news:

UCLA’s Ike Anigbogu third freshman to declare for 2017 NBA draft

By


Posted:
April 5, 2017
12:51 pm

Men's Basketball, Sports


Freshman Ike Anigbogu tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he would join fellow freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf in declaring for the 2017 NBA draft. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff)

Freshman Ike Anigbogu tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he would join fellow freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf in declaring for the 2017 NBA draft. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff)

 Share

 Tweet

Another freshman, another one-and-done for UCLA basketball.

Ike Anigbogu announced through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he would join fellow freshmen T.J. Leaf and Lonzo Ball in declaring for the 2017 NBA draft.

The forward/center, who came off the bench this season and helped the Bruins reach their third Sweet Sixteen in four years, will not hire an NBA agent, according to his tweet, which would allow him to maintain his college eligibility if he decides not to sign with a team.

After missing the first five games of the season recovering from a torn meniscus, Anigbogu finished the year averaging 4.7 points and four rebounds.

He will be the fifth player leaving the team, with Leaf and Ball declaring for the draft and seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton graduating.

Coach Steve Alford will still have junior starter Thomas Welsh and sixth man Aaron Holiday next year as well as the No. 2 signing class per ESPN to fill the holes.

“Ike quickly made a huge impact within our program and will be a tremendous addition to any team at the next level. I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him, and he certainly has my support in making the jump to the NBA,” Alford said per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “Ike is a terrific young man with limitless potential at the professional level, and I cannot wait to watch him continue to grow as a player and a person in the years to come.”

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
TuAnh Dam |
Sports Editor

Dam is the Sports editor of the Daily Bruin currently covering UCLA football and men's basketball. As a contributor and reporter, she covered men's soccer, women's tennis and gymnastics.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin