UCLA’s Ike Anigbogu third freshman to declare for 2017 NBA draft

Another freshman, another one-and-done for UCLA basketball.

Ike Anigbogu announced through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he would join fellow freshmen T.J. Leaf and Lonzo Ball in declaring for the 2017 NBA draft.

The forward/center, who came off the bench this season and helped the Bruins reach their third Sweet Sixteen in four years, will not hire an NBA agent, according to his tweet, which would allow him to maintain his college eligibility if he decides not to sign with a team.

After missing the first five games of the season recovering from a torn meniscus, Anigbogu finished the year averaging 4.7 points and four rebounds.

He will be the fifth player leaving the team, with Leaf and Ball declaring for the draft and seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton graduating.

Coach Steve Alford will still have junior starter Thomas Welsh and sixth man Aaron Holiday next year as well as the No. 2 signing class per ESPN to fill the holes.

“Ike quickly made a huge impact within our program and will be a tremendous addition to any team at the next level. I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him, and he certainly has my support in making the jump to the NBA,” Alford said per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “Ike is a terrific young man with limitless potential at the professional level, and I cannot wait to watch him continue to grow as a player and a person in the years to come.”