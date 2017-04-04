Tuesday, April 4

Photo: Armenian Students’ Association holds culture festival in Bruin Plaza

April 4, 2017
(Esmeralda Lopez/Daily Bruin)

The Armenian Students’ Association held its annual Armenian Culture Festival on Tuesday in Bruin Plaza. The event included traditional dances by club members and a representation of an Armenian wedding, as well as the sale of traditional food.

Pablo Munoz

