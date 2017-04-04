Former UCLA basketball player Anita Ortega to give commencement address

Anita Ortega, a former UCLA women’s basketball player, will deliver the UCLA College commencement address in June, UCLA officials announced Tuesday.

Ortega, who was also the first African-American woman to serve as a Los Angeles Police Department area captain, will speak in the UCLA College of Letters and Science commencement ceremonies in Pauley Pavilion on June 16.

Patricia Turner, senior dean of the UCLA College and vice provost of undergraduate education, said in a statement she thinks Ortega’s achievements are a testament to her perseverance and dedication to public service.

“Our new graduates are bound to be inspired and energized by her words,” Turner added.

Ortega helped lead the UCLA women’s basketball team to its first national championship in 1978, after which she left school to play in the Women’s Professional Basketball League. She returned to UCLA to complete her bachelor’s degree in 1982.

In 1984, Ortega joined the LAPD and attained the rank of area captain in 2002. She retired from the LAPD in July 2016.