Monday, April 3

In the news:

Women’s tennis defeats Washington and Washington State over weekend

By


Posted:
April 3, 2017
4:47 pm

Sports, Women's Tennis


Freshman Ena Shibahara swept both of her singles matches against Washington and Washington State this weekend, dropping only eight games combined. She also teamed with junior Kristin Wiley for doubles wins in both dual matches. (Dayoung Lee/Daily Bruin)

Freshman Ena Shibahara swept both of her singles matches against Washington and Washington State this weekend, dropping only eight games combined. She also teamed with junior Kristin Wiley for doubles wins in both dual matches. (Dayoung Lee/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

Two conference matches, two more wins for No. 20 UCLA women’s tennis (10-5, 4-1 Pac-12).

The Bruins nearly swept both the Washington Huskies (14-5, 3-2) and the Washington State Cougars (9-10, 0-5) – 4-1 and 6-1 respectively – to clinch their third and fourth straight victories of the season, dropping just two points in two games.

Wins on courts one and three clinched both doubles points for UCLA.

[Related: Women’s tennis rides doubles success to victory over Oregon]

The No. 22 duo of redshirt freshman Jada Hart and junior Terri Fleming moved to 9-0 in dual play with 6-3 and 6-4 wins at court one to secure the early leads for the Bruins.

Freshman Ena Shibahara and junior Kristin Wiley also went undefeated in doubles, losing just five games in two matches to dispatch the Huskies 6-2 and the Cougars 6-3. The pair upped its doubles record to 5-0 this season, with all matches coming at court three.

[Related: Freshman tennis standout Ena Shibahara follows tennis dream to Westwood]

Shibahara didn’t drop a set in singles either, giving up only eight games over four sets at the top of the lineup.

Fellow newcomers Hart and sophomore Gabby Andrews combined for three singles wins, with Andrews clinching the dual-match against Washington with a 7-5, 6-0 sweep on court five Friday.

Sophomore Alaina Miller bounced back from a 6-1, 6-2 loss against the Huskies’ Miki Kobayashi to defeat the Cougars’ Aneta Miksovska 6-3, 7-6 (3) and clinch the dual match for the Bruins.

UCLA will return home for back-to-back dual matches against Colorado and Utah over the weekend. The Bruins will be looking for their fifth and sixth straight wins this season as they start the second half of conference play.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
TuAnh Dam |
Sports Editor

Dam is the Sports editor of the Daily Bruin currently covering UCLA football and men's basketball. As a contributor and reporter, she covered men's soccer, women's tennis and gymnastics.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin