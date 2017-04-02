Monday, April 3

In the news:

Photo: LA Hacks 2017 takes place at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion

By


Posted:
April 2, 2017
10:02 pm

News, Science & Health


LA Hacks hosted its closing ceremony Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion. (Frank To/Daily Bruin)

LA Hacks hosted its closing ceremony Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion. (Frank To/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

About 1,000 hackers, including high school, undergraduate and graduate students, attended this year’s LA Hacks held in Pauley Pavilion. This year, data hacks, which deal with a large amount of data, were judged separately from non-data hacks, which can involve coding and building hardware. Participants were also asked to bring reusable water bottles and electronic waste in an effort to promote environmental sustainability.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Evolet Chiu |
Science & Health editor

Chiu is the assistant news editor for the Science & Health beat. She covers the UCLA Health system and UCLA-related research. She was previously a National and Higher Education news contributor covering state, national and international news.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin