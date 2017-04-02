About 1,000 hackers, including high school, undergraduate and graduate students, attended this year’s LA Hacks held in Pauley Pavilion. This year, data hacks, which deal with a large amount of data, were judged separately from non-data hacks, which can involve coding and building hardware. Participants were also asked to bring reusable water bottles and electronic waste in an effort to promote environmental sustainability.
Photo: LA Hacks 2017 takes place at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion
