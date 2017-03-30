Student dies after falling from cliff near Santa Cruz

A UCLA student died Tuesday after falling from a cliff at Panther State Beach near Santa Cruz.

Neel Foon, 18, was a first-year undeclared student, a UCLA spokesperson said.

Foon was with a small group of people when he walked too close to the edge of the cliff and fell at about 5:14 p.m., a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

He previously attended Oakland School of the Arts, a high school in Oakland, and resided in Hercules, California, a city in Contra Costa County.

Counselors will be available to Foon’s family, friends and other community members who are affected by his death, a UCLA spokesperson said.