Softball triumphs over BYU, Dartmouth in break from conference play

After a rough beginning to Pac-12 play last weekend, No. 13 UCLA (24-8, 0-3 Pac-12) softball took a weekend off from playing conference teams and put together three victories against BYU (21-9) and Dartmouth (1-18-1).

Game one of Saturday’s doubleheader featured the Bruins’ and Cougars’ aces. Redshirt freshman Rachel Garcia leads UCLA with 88 strikeouts along with a 1.66 ERA. On the other side, McKenna Bull is the program’s career-wins leader with 92 and also leads the team in multiple categories – 1.87 ERA, 108.1 innings pitched and 115 strikeouts.

Garcia gave up only one hit against the Cougars, while Bull gave up five hits and the game’s decisive run. Sophomore catcher Paige Halstead homered to right center in the fifth inning to grant the Bruins the first victory.

Game two featured increased offensive output from both sides. Compared to six total hits, the two teams delivered a combined 16 hits this time around. Senior shortstop Delaney Spaulding ignited the scoring with a double bringing in junior second baseman Kylee Perez. UCLA extended its lead to 4-0 with a three-run fifth inning.

BYU displayed a potential comeback in the seventh inning. Second baseman Brielle Breland brought in two runs with a double, but the rally would end there. Garcia relieved junior pitcher Johanna Grauer and struck out the Cougars’ last batter – earning UCLA’s first save of the season.

The Bruins closed the weekend’s trio of games against the Big Green. Dartmouth started the scoring behind a sacrifice fly. UCLA responded with three total runs in the second and fourth inning, taking advantage of two fielding errors.

The Big Green did not go away, scoring an RBI single that brought the game to 3-2. In the sixth inning, Halstead scored off a groundout to short, capping off her perfect 3-for-3 batting effort.

Despite Dartmouth’s uninspiring one-win record, the game was marked with significance as UCLA’s 1800th all-time victory.

This Friday, UCLA will resume Pac-12 conference play against No.8 Washington (26-6, 3-3). The Bruins will travel to Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle for the series’ first game.