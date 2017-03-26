UC, workers union reach tentative agreement on clerical employee contract

The University of California and a union representing UC workers announced a tentative agreement on a contract Thursday after almost a year of negotiations.

The bargaining team and executive board for Teamsters Local 2010, which represents about 12,000 UC administrative and clerical workers, unanimously recommended adopting the contract, which includes terms for wage increases, health care and retirement benefits.

Workers would receive an annual 3 percent wage increase for every covered employee totaling 18 percent over the life of the contract and a $1,200 bonus for each clerical employee upon the contract’s ratification. Employees hired before July 1, 2016, would see no changes to their retirement benefits, while those hired on or after that date would have the option to choose either a traditional pension plan or a 401(k)-style plan.

The contract would also limit rate increases for certain health insurance plans to $25, which the UC said would protect lower-salary employees in a changing health care market.

The contract, which would last until March 31, 2022, would take effect immediately upon ratification by Teamsters members.

Teamsters members have protested several times since negotiations for higher wages began in April 2016. Administrative and clerical workers also held two one-day strikes, one in November and one in January.

UCLA has also been bargaining with Teamsters on a new contract for campus skilled trades workers since August 2016.

Dwaine B. Duckett, UC vice president for systemwide human resources and programs, said in a statement the University is pleased to have reached an agreement that maintains competitive wages and benefits.

Union members are expected to vote on the contract in coming weeks.