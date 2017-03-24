Friday, March 24

Samueli Foundation donates $20 million to UCLA’s engineering school

UCLA's Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science was named after the philanthropist when the Samueli Foundation donated $30 million to the school in 1999. (Jintak Han/Assistant Photo editor)

The Samueli Foundation donated $20 million to UCLA’s Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science on Thursday.

The gift will support up to 50 first-year undergraduates in annual scholarships and research or industry internships.

UCLA officials said the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science will increase undergraduate student enrollment by 1,000 students and add 50 faculty members over the next few years to accommodate an increased demand for undergraduate engineering education.

Henry Samueli, the school’s namesake and an electrical engineering professor, said he hopes the donation will encourage and support the growth of women and underrepresented minorities in engineering.

Samueli and his wife, Susan Samueli, created the Samueli Foundation in 1999 and have previously donated $30 million to the school of engineering. In 2016, the foundation donated $10 million to UCLA to create endowed engineering faculty chairs and support the school’s expansion.

 

