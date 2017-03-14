UCLA graduate programs earn high rankings from US News & World Report

Several UCLA graduate schools and graduate programs placed highly in new rankings by U.S. News & World Report released Monday.

The UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture tied for the No. 2 fine arts program with Virginia Commonwealth University. Among education schools, the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies tied for No. 3 with the University of Pennsylvania and University of Wisconsin, Madison, up from No. 11 in 2016.

The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA maintained its No. 6 ranking among medical schools in primary care from last year and improved to No. 11 among medical schools in research, up from No. 14 in 2016.

The UCLA Anderson School of Management, UCLA School of Law and UCLA School of Nursing tied for No. 15 among business schools, law schools and nursing schools, respectively.

The UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science tied for No. 13 with the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, among computer science programs and ranked No. 16 among engineering schools, slipping from No.14 in 2016.

UCLA also had the No. 1 clinical psychology program and tied for the No. 3 psychology program with Harvard University and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. UCLA’s graduate programs in English, math, sociology and history ranked in the top 10 of their respective categories.

U.S. News & World Report ranks professional schools and graduate programs based on expert opinions about programs’ excellence and data that measure the quality of faculty, research and students. It also sent out reputation surveys to about 16,500 academics and professionals in late 2016 and early 2017.