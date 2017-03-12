The Queer Alliance, the Gender, Sexuality and Society Community, and Gamma Rho Lambda partnered for the first time to host the a “prom” event on the Hill on Friday. More than 100 people attended the prom, themed “Masqueerade,” which was held in the Covel Commons Grand Horizon Room. Attendees were provided free food, mocktails and entertainment.
Photo: Students enjoy night in at Covel for “Masqueerade” prom
