Monday, March 13

In the news:

Photo: Students enjoy night in at Covel for “Masqueerade” prom

By


Posted:
March 12, 2017
10:17 pm

Campus, News


Guests of all sexual orientations were welcome at the first "Masqueerade" prom, held Friday night in the Covel Commons Grand Horizon Room. (Andrew Arifin/Daily Bruin)

Guests of all sexual orientations were welcome at the first "Masqueerade" prom, held Friday night in the Covel Commons Grand Horizon Room. (Andrew Arifin/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

The Queer Alliance, the Gender, Sexuality and Society Community, and Gamma Rho Lambda partnered for the first time to host the a “prom” event on the Hill on Friday. More than 100 people attended the prom, themed “Masqueerade,” which was held in the Covel Commons Grand Horizon Room. Attendees were provided free food, mocktails and entertainment.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Pablo Munoz

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin