Women’s tennis to face Stanford, Cal with renewed energy

UCLA women’s tennis heads into two conference matches this weekend with a goal in mind.



Get back on track.

Following three losses in a row, the Bruins (6-4) look to bring stronger energy against No. 14 Stanford (7-1), the defending national champion, and No. 12 California (6-2) on Friday and Saturday.

When UCLA last faced California, the Bruins won just one singles match before falling 6-1.

Coach Stella Sampras Webster admitted that the team’s performance against the Golden Bears was one of the weakest of the season and she’s looking for her team to come out aggressive and at a higher level this time around.

“I think they will be fired up to hopefully get some revenge,” Sampras Webster said. “There might be a little extra motivation because of how poorly I think we competed as a team. We want to change that and be able to come back and really surprise them.”

After what Sampras Webster called inconsistent performances over the last three matches, the coach said keeping things simple and executing well are key to getting the wins in the conference openers.

Despite the string of losses, sophomore Alaina Miller said her team has potential.

What is important going forward, she said, is a positive mindset and continuing to stay close as a team.

“Our energy level could be a little bit better,” Miller said. “I think we have all been focusing on our own courts and just playing our match, so just being there for each other and supporting each other through all our matches will help a lot.”

What may make a difference for UCLA this weekend, Sampras Webster said, is the home-court advantage. The players will hopefully feed off the energy of the home crowd and embrace the atmosphere, she added.

Third-ranked freshman Ena Shibahara said she comes into this weekend with a strong mindset after dropping her first singles match of the season against California in early February.

“I’m just going to go out there and do a little better executing my plays because last time I wasn’t able to close out points,” Shibahara said. “I’m excited to challenge myself and see how I do because I learned a lot from the previous match and I just want to be able to get it done this time.”

California brings a challenge with ninth-ranked Karla Popovic, along with her teammate Olivia Hauger.

The pair of Popovic and Hauger are also ranked No. 23 in doubles. On the other hand, the doubles lineup for UCLA is still in flux. In the Bruins’ last match against Baylor, the usual doubles teams were shuffled, and Sampras Webster said they are still figuring out the pairs heading into this weekend.

Stanford will also test UCLA in doubles, with the duo of Caroline Doyle and Melissa Lord ranked No. 29. Lord is also ranked No. 13 in singles. Doyle is ranked No. 36 and teammate Emma Higuchi is at No. 46.

“It will be a tough one and we’re just going to have to work together to get through these matches,” Shibahara said. “If we just have a lot of energy, I think we got it.”