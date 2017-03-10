Friday, March 10
UCLA beats USC 76-74 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals
Week in Sports: Jan. 14–20, 2013
Men's basketball hosted the Oregon schools, defeating Oregon State but losing to Oregon, and men's volleyball fell to Long Beach State in four sets
Another great week of photojournalism from the Daily Bruin has passed by, here are some of our favorite images from week 5
UCLA Men’s Basketball narrowly defeats The University of Alabama 75-67
In their last non-conference game, the UCLA Men’s Basketball team has a close game against the Crimson Tide, Saturday evening