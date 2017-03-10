Organization helps beat cardiac arrest with free heart screenings

The Saving Hearts Foundation will host its first free heart screening in Ackerman Grand Ballroom on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by UCLA undergraduates, will provide the preventative heart screenings for signs of cardiac arrest.

UCLA students and members of the greater Los Angeles community are able to have free electrocardiogram tests to scan for potential heart abnormalities, said Christian Wooten, president of Saving Hearts Foundation and a fourth-year sociology student.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of athletes and the number two (killer) for people under 25,” Wooten said. “This is something that affects … everyone, something open to the entire community from all walks of life.”

The event will be conducted by volunteers and cardiologists from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Wooten added.

Students and community members can register for the event on the Saving Hearts Foundation website.