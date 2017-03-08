USAC recap – March 7

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Special presentations
- General Representative 2 staff members Ayesha Haleem, Kendall Sweetapple and Zunaira Ahmad said that according to a survey they conducted, the majority of respondents who identify as spiritual are not involved in any religious group. They added many religious organizations reported they did not feel like they had enough safe spiritual spaces on campus. The members added they will hold an interfaith dinner March 10.
- Student Wellness Commission staff members Rajman Randhawa and Soz Mirza summarized the programming their office has done so far, such as securing more menstrual products and providing CPR courses.
Agenda
- The council approved an allocation of $954 to the Contingency Programming fund.
- The council approved an allocation of $313 to the Campus Events Commission from the Capital Contingency fund.
- The council approved by consent $500 to Alpha Kappa Alpha from the Bruin Defenders fund for a conference on April 21 to 23.
- The council approved by consent $900 from the Arts Restoring Community Fund for the United Arab Students, and $750 from the Academic Success Referendum Fund for an Annual Diabetes Day event.
- The council approved by consent $1,000 from the Mini Travel Fund to the Asian Pacific Americans and Nigerian Students Club for a conference at UC Davis.
Officer and member reports
- USAC President Danny Siegel, said he and Graduate Students Association President Michael Skiles talked to administration about UCLA’s Centennial campaign. He said he wants to ensure philanthropists know about the cost of education for students.
- Siegel added he met with the vice chancellor of external affairs to discuss scholarships.
- The proxy for the internal vice president said USAC will hold a retreat in the spring.
- External Vice President Rafi Sands said he talked with state Senator Holly Mitchell about introducing commercial Proposition 13 reform into the state senate, which could provide more funding to the University of California.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Ashly Mohankumar said her office will hold a “Fight for Education” week, which includes a dinner with professors and an education carnival. Next quarter, the commission will hold a Bruin Networking Night. She added her office wants to follow up on surveys that showed hundreds of problems in Wi-Fi systems across campus, especially outdoor areas.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said a member of her office will go to a CPR outreach fair this weekend to help educate high school students.
- Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee said she launched a text service for students to ask questions about food, study and rental services. She added the Community Service Officer vanpool app, which will be similar to Uberpool, will have its pilot launch next quarter where they will ask 75 students to try out the program. The office will then work out any bugs before offering the program to all students.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Ariel Rafalian said portable chargers will be available in Powell Library, and his office is reserving a space for their Financial 101 workshop.
- Campus Events Commissioner Jordan Dang said CEC will host a showing of La La Land on March 14.
- General Representative Inan Chowdhury said there will be free heart screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Ackerman Union.
- Transfer Student Representative Divya Sharma said the transfer student and veteran center in Kerckhoff Hall will open around Week 5 of spring. Sharma added his office has advocated for the New Student Advisor Program to increase the number of transfers serving as NSAs. He also said a new transfer scholarship will open Week 1 of spring quarter.
Announcements
- Sharma gave updates about the ad-hoc committee assigned to discuss USAC reform. He said a town hall should be held to reach more students. Committee member Mohankumar said the location should be more inviting than Kerckhoff Hall or Ackerman Union, but the reform is long term and may not be achieved within a year.