Gene Block forms council on immigration to discuss Trump’s impact

March 8, 2017
9:18 pm

Chancellor Gene Block announced a new Advisory Council on Immigration in an email Wednesday, which would work to advise him on ways to better help UCLA's immigrant community. (Frank To/Daily Bruin)

A new UCLA council will advise the chancellor on how to help the immigrant community on campus, Chancellor Gene Block announced Wednesday.

Officials created the Chancellor’s Advisory Council on Immigration in response to President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration ban revision, Block said in an email to students and faculty.

The council, lead by Asli Bâli, a law professor, and Abel Valenzuela Jr., a Chicana and Chicano studies and urban planning professor, will research the possible effects of new policies such as the ban and look for ways to mitigate its impact.

On Monday, Trump revised his original executive order that banned citizens of seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations from traveling to the United States. The revised ban, which will be effective later this month, now only includes six countries and does not affect people with valid visas.

Block said in his email that the new ban will still negatively affect many students, faculty and staff.

“We are a politically diverse university, and I do not expect us all to agree on the wisdom of (Trump’s) policies,” Block said. “Regardless, we need to understand their impact on UCLA and the significant anxiety they are causing to many in our community.”

