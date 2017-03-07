Tuesday, March 7

Trivial Pursuits Tuesday: Waiting in the cold for late-night De Neve

By and


March 7, 2017
(Juliette Le Saint/Daily Bruin)

In this week’s Trivial Pursuits, blogging contributors Yixuan Jiang and Sravya Jaladanki look into the issue of how students are required to wait outside in cold weather for late-night De Neve. Tune in as we investigate the underlying reasons students are relegated to outside of the building.

