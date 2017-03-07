Tuesday, March 7

Set Six Season 2, Episode 8: Looking ahead after a rough February

March 7, 2017
This week on Set Six, assistant editor Grant Sugimura and men’s volleyball beat writer Kelsey Angus join forces with editor in chief Tanner Walters to discuss UCLA men’s volleyball’s past couple of games, a rough month in February and what to look forward to, going into the rest of the season.

