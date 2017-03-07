This week on No Offense, assistant Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnist Abhishek Shetty talk about the shortage of teacher’s assistants in the life science and physical sciences department, and what UCLA needs to do to make sure discussion sections, well, happen. Later, they switch gears and talk about the role of reality shows in Kim Jong Nam’s assassination and in today’s American politics.
No Offense, But: TAs and Kim Jong Nam
