Tuesday, March 7

In the news:

No Offense, But: TAs and Kim Jong Nam

By and


Posted:
March 7, 2017
6:46 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio


radio.nooffense-01.png

 Share

 Tweet

This week on No Offense, assistant Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnist Abhishek Shetty talk about the shortage of teacher’s assistants in the life science and physical sciences department, and what UCLA needs to do to make sure discussion sections, well, happen. Later, they switch gears and talk about the role of reality shows in Kim Jong Nam’s assassination and in today’s American politics.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti

Keshav Tadimeti is one of the current Daily Bruin assistant Opinion editors. He tends to write about the student body and administration, and blogs frequently about computer science.

Abhishek Shetty

Abhishek Shetty is a Daily Bruin opinion columnist. He writes about a variety of issues, but focuses on USAC and administration.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin