No Offense, But: City of Angels

March 7, 2017
This week on No Offense, Opinion editors Chris Campbell and Keshav Tadimeti are joined by columnist Abhishek Shetty and talk about the future of development in Los Angeles, in light of the variety of ballot measures in this week’s city elections. Next, they transition to rumors of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti running for higher political office should he be re-elected as the city’s mayor, and discuss the leadership needed to run the metropolis that is LA.

