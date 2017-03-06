Softball goes 3-2 against top competition at Judi Garman Classic

Preseason games aren’t exactly exhibition games.

But for No. 7 UCLA softball (16-5), they serve a similar purpose: helping the team discover its identity and improve.

The Bruins took the field at the Judi Garman Classic weekend in Fullerton, California, and faced off against multiple top teams, looking to continue their refinement before the start of Pac-12 play. They finished the weekend with a 3-2.

UCLA commenced its part in the classic with a Thursday night matchup against No. 14 Michigan, which the Bruins won 4-0.

Top performers in the contest included redshirt freshman pitcher Rachel Garcia, who hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to preserve the Bruin lead.

On Friday night, UCLA faced the No. 3 team in the country in Florida and fell 9-4.

The Gators tacked on four runs in both the first and second innings against the Bruins.

Down 8-1 after two, UCLA mounted a two-run rally in the top of the third but was unable to cut into the lead significantly after that juncture.

“They outhit us, straight up,” said head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. “They hit our misses. … If we put balls over the plate against a team that has the ability to do some damage, then you’re going to see that type of result.”

Rebounding from the loss the night before, the Bruins blanked the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday by a score of 2-0. Junior pitcher Johanna Grauer pitched a four-hit complete game, improving her record on the season to 4-0 in the process.

Sunday brought the challenge of a doubleheader for the Bruins. UCLA beat South Carolina 5-2 but then fell to No. 22 Baylor 11-6.

Junior pitcher Selina Ta’amilo, who threw four innings of no-hit ball and got the win in relief against South Carolina, thought the up-and-down weekend provided many lessons for the team.

“We did some great things, and we have a lot of things to work on as well,” Ta’amilo said. “The big takeaway was just learning what we did well, and learning what we need to improve on.”

Senior shortstop Delaney Spaulding added her seventh home run of the season against Baylor, which made her the new team leader.

The lead-off stalwart also ranks near the top of the team in batting average at .439.

“Batting leadoff, you have a different mindset,” Spaulding said. You want to see pitches for the entire team, you want to be able to show the pitcher and all the pitches that she has, and I think that’s just my mindset.”

Although the home runs are a tremendous asset to UCLA’s team, Spaulding said that she’s not focused on them.

“I don’t shoot for the long ball, I just try to get on base so that whoever is behind me can advance me and get me across the plate,” Spaulding said.

UCLA softball will be back in action next weekend at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Long Beach, as well as a Sunday afternoon game against Texas at Easton Stadium.